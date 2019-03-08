Helping women dress confidently for all occasions

LUXE Fashion and Events founder Courtney Fulcher believes in "finding the beauty within” while also "testing your boundaries” when it comes to finding and wearing the perfect outfit.

The owner of Moranbah's new fashion hire company said projecting confidence and remembering to love yourself were important when choosing what to wear.

"Everyone, no matter who you are, has something they don't like about themselves.

"Self love is very important and it shows if you're confident in yourself.”

Ms Fulcher, 25, said her first business, which has been open for a month, stocked more than 80 garments in sizes 6-18 and she would also soon provide maternity wear.

"We try to have different styles, whether it's fitted or floaty, to try and embrace people's different comfort zones while also challenging them a little bit.

"I had one person who didn't like lace and I encouraged her to try on lace, and that's the one she ended up choosing and paying the deposit to hire.”

The home-based business offers dress hire, accessories, head crowns, fascinators and clutches.

"It's cost-effective. I know I only like to wear things once so you can hire something for the fraction of the price of buying it and you don't have it sitting there wasting space.

"We have different cost levels for garments so we've tried to have something for every budget from $35 to designer dresses for $55 - the recommended retail price for those is $400 so you're saving quite a good whack.”

Ms Fulcher said she was able to add to her collection if people requested.

"I personally love lace and flowy, girly dresses but I know some people don't like lace at all and they would rather block print, so feedback is always welcome.

"I don't always want to just cater for my style, I want to cater for everyone.”

About two years ago, Ms Fulcher lost 60kg and her interest in fashion and "unique statement pieces” developed.

"I got engaged and we started to think about a family and improving our health and just being together and having a healthy outlook together.

"If you have a bit of extra weight your health is not generally as good and you can't do as much, but it's also another reason why I wanted to have the plus sizes too, because I know it is harder to find the plus sizes and to cater for everyone.”

Now, with her five-month-old baby Logan, Ms Fulcher said she also understood women's needs when dressing to suit their "post baby body”.

"I love the A-line or skater dress at the moment and you can get some really funky patterns and designs.”

She said her clothes hire business was ideal for the regional area where accessibility to clothing shops was limited and ordering online could be problematic.

"When it arrives, it doesn't always fit or it's not what you thought.”

Mrs Fulcher said her longer-term goal for the business was to expand and eventually operate out of a boutique shop.

She said that over the coming months, she would have winter coats available and the Luxe creative side her business offered personalised celebration balloons and gifts to cover all occasions.

