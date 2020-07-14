Hembrow shares ‘precious’ moment with stillborn son

GOLD Coast influencer Emilee Hembrow has shared the heartbreaking yet precious moment she cradled her stillborn son to her chest.

After announcing last month that she had lost her baby, who she named Jamal, at 30 weeks pregnant, Hembrow on Monday shared an emotional post to social media reflecting on why she chose to hold him after she had given birth.

Emilee Hembrow shared a heartbreaking photo of herself holding her stillborn son in an emotional Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/ @emileehembrow

"I remember the doctor asking me if I wanted to hold him on my chest once I had delivered him," said Hembrow, a mum to Aaliyah Snow, 4, and Gabriel Storm, 1.

"Initially I said no, I couldn't comprehend the whole situation. I was physically and emotionally numb.

"I didn't think I was strong enough to hold him, see him, touch him and then have to let go."

Hembrow said a nurse confided in her that she had also experienced losing a baby and encouraged her to accept the doctor's offer.

Emilee Hembrow with her kids Aaliyah and Gabriel. Picture: Instagram/ @emileehembrow

"She said if I didn't hold him and embrace my baby it would be the biggest regret I would have, all I can say is wow she was right," Hembrow wrote.

"Holding baby Jamal, admiring his face, feeling his skin was the most precious moment that I will cherish for the rest of my life."

The 28-year-old described looking at the photo as "surreal" and said that the pain of the loss "comes and goes".

Hembrow announced the devastating news via an Instagram post in late June, writing "There is really no test harder that a person can face, than a loss of their child."