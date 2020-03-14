Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.
All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.
Fashion & Beauty

Social media star tries on 60 items at boutique

by Emily Halloran & Ryan Keen
14th Mar 2020 7:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Gold Coast social media sensation Emilee Hembrow was spotted having a spree at a fashion store this week.

The mother of two, 28, visited Robina Town Centre's latest women's clothing store Runaway Boutique on Thursday afternoon.

"Even though the requested garments were ready for her in a private styling area, she insisted she should to a full store look around and make sure nothing 'cute was missed'," a spokeswoman for the label said.

"She tried on up to 60 garments and loved the white items most.

"She spent over two hours in the store and left with four bags of garments filled with mostly form-fitting dresses that she said were going to be her go-to looks for upcoming events that she has this week."

Emilee Hembrow shops at Robina Town Centre store Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Emilee Hembrow shops at Robina Town Centre store Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard

 

Emilee Hembrow at Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Emilee Hembrow at Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
emilee hembrow entertainment shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ's mega Easter bash will go on through virus panic

        premium_icon CQ's mega Easter bash will go on through virus panic

        News The announcement comes just hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced non-essential events of more than 500 people would be banned from Monday

        Mates' dream to open gym together about to come true

        premium_icon Mates' dream to open gym together about to come true

        News The young friends have created a space to better the health of teens, adults and...

        CONFIRMED: QLD health confirm CQ's first COVID-19 case

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: QLD health confirm CQ's first COVID-19 case

        Breaking A statement from the Government confirms Rockhampton's first case as...

        Driver killed as tractor, truck crash on country road

        premium_icon Driver killed as tractor, truck crash on country road

        News The tragedy happened during a morning of carnage on the roads