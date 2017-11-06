HEME earns spot in gilded hall of fame

ACHIEVMENT: HEME was inducted in the hall of fame at Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards.

LOCAL Emerald business HEME reigned victorious at last weekend's biennial Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards.

The local business took home the Manufacturer of the Year and Business of the Year Awards and achieved a spot in the hall of fame.

HEME company manager Kym Hellmuth said it felt great to have their hard work recognised and acknowledged.

"It's great that somebody out there is noticing us and it is confirmation that you're on the right track and doing the best you can with your business,” she said.

"I think the fact that we have embraced continuous improvement has really helped us out and given us a slight advantage on the competition, because we are always raising the bar.”

CHDC business development officer Ranee Parsons said it was an extremely competitive competition and for HEME to earn a spot in the hall of fame was a big achievement.

"I want to say thank you to all of the finalists for taking time out to do the applications every year,” she said.

"Especially our hall of fame guys, they've dedicated themselves and time out of their businesses to go through this process biennially.

"They should be proud of what they have accomplished.”