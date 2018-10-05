Herbicide attack destroys potato and garlic crop

Onion and potato crop damage at a Mt Sylvia farm are estimated at $1 million.

DETECTIVES have called for public information on a herbicide attack more than a year ago at a Queensland organic farm that destroyed more than $750,000 worth of crops.

The Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) is investigating the wilful damage of an Organically Certified potato and garlic crop in the Mount Sylvia area in August 2017.

Police allege someone introduced herbicide into the irrigation system on the farm, causing the loss of the potato and garlic crop and the contamination of the soil.

The victim has valued the damaged to their crops to be more than $750,000, with ongoing losses expected to exceed $1 million.

Police have confirmed that no contaminated produce left the location and that there was no threat to members of the public.

Detectives and Forensic Officers have taken samples of water, soil and plants for analysis.

Police said analysis of the samples confirmed the presence of a Group B herbicide in the samples.

The identified herbicide is commonly used on broadleaf weeds and some annual grasses and has a residual effect in soils of up to 14 months, depending on soil conditions.

Detectives have spoken to a number of witnesses and neighbours in the area, including a number of Lockyer Valley businesses that have sold herbicide around the time of this offence.

Police are also reviewing CCTV camera footage from the offence location.

Any members of the public who may have any information have been urged to come forward and speak with police, or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report information anonymously at www.crimestoppers.com.au