Here for our youth

LOCAL healthcare services are looking for community aid and funding to support youth health across the region.

Central Highlands Healthcare is tackling the health issues, both mental and physical, faced by youth across the region from its base at Emerald Medical Clinic.

In March, the team launched #bigrural, a youth focused health service linking existing services and providing a rapid response to vulnerable young people as well as improving the health literacy about suicide.

Since the launch, eight young people have accessed the service more formally and Central Highlands Healthcare CEO Michael Bishop wants to expand.

"We're aiming to get, in total over the next year, about $90,000 to outfit an outreach van so we can provide medical services for young people,” Mr Bishop said.

"The community have been fantastic but there's no additional funding so far that's come in to support the service so we're looking for extra money to do that.”

Mr Bishop said the commencement of #bigrural followed tragic circumstances in the region.

"This time last year was the start of the period of youth deaths,” Mr Bishop said. "We have formed partnerships with people such as Central Highlands Rugby League, Emerald Academy of Dance, CQU, local schools and the Ag College.

"We've formed these partnerships to be able to quickly respond to young people's health issues and we are able to go to those events with our #bigrural banner and signs.

"Then young people can talk to us and other people can talk to us about young people issues.”

To donate to the foundation visit emerald medicalgroup.com.au