Here we go again: Dutton 'working the phones'

JUST a day after Peter Dutton said he would go quietly to the backbench, the former home affairs minister has revealed he is "working the phones" to win the prime ministership.

Speaking to 3AW this morning, the would-be Liberal leader said he was campaigning to gain the numbers to run a second successful challenge against Malcolm Turnbull.

"You don't go into a ballot believing you're going to lose and if I believe that a majority of colleagues support me, then I would consider my position," he said.

"Of course I am (working the phones). I'm speaking to colleagues. I'm not going to beat around the bush with that."

Mr Dutton has also unveiled his grand plans to save Australia.

In a bid to win over voters, Mr Dutton has outlined his policies with an immediate focus on removing the GST from power bills, which would be an automatic 10 per cent reduction.

He also wants a Royal Commission into the energy and fuel companies he thinks are rorting the country because Australians are paying some of the highest energy bills in the world.

His plans come as Mr Turnbull is steeling himself for the next assault, with Mr Dutton thought to be preparing for a second challenge on the leadership within days.

There are now reports Scott Morrison is attempting to put a ticket together with Mr Dutton to run against Mr Turnbull, with Dutton as his deputy, according to 4BC's Ray Hadley.

Mr Dutton this morning refused to give a timeline on when he would rechallenge Mr Turnbull.

"I want to talk about these sorts of (policy) ideas and we'll then see what the future holds," he told Triple M in a separate interview.

Mr Dutton also said energy and fuel costs were his number one issue.

"I think one of the things we could do straight away in this next billing cycle is take the GST off electricity bills for families," he said.

"It would be an automatic reduction of 10 per cent. People would feel an impact straight away, it would be a down payment on other things you could do to help reduce electricity bills.

"The other thing I think we could do is I think we could set up a Royal Commission into electricity and fuel companies. Australian consumers have been paying way too much for way to long and something just isn't right."

He said people were struggling to understand what the government stood for.

"In a country where we've got an abundance of natural resources, of renewables, of coal of hydro, yet we're paying some of the highest costs for energy in the world and similarly for fuel," he said.

"They're the sorts of things we need to talk about and should be working on and if we do, I believe that people will strongly support the government."

Triple M's The Hot Breakfast hosts asked Mr Dutton to detail his career history, background and upbringing so Australians could understand the "down-to-earth" side of him he said they often did not see.

He also couldn't name his favourite AC/DC song because he said he had not had much sleep.

Mr Turnbull had the same reaction on Triple M last year, but instead provided a Mental as Anything song.