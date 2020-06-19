Heroes of the pandemic: Cafe staff

SOME people are still required to go to work during this national shutdown.

We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how they’re keeping things turning in the Central Highlands.

We’ll bring you their stories.

Despite the ever-changing circumstances amid the pandemic, the goal of cafes across the region remains the same – provide locals with their daily coffee fix.

While many cafes and restaurants were forced to close their doors, Moranbah’s La Crema Cafe has been operating since restrictions were implemented in March.

Employee Suyen Kawatt said the biggest change came about when the pandemic first started.

“Luckily for us we stayed open only doing takeaway but it was super quiet compared to usual.”

She said the lack of customers also meant their working hours had to be reduced.

“I wasn’t working as much as I was before the pandemic, which was a bit of a struggle for me as I wasn’t eligible for the JobKeeper pay either.”

She said business started to pick up as the months went on and throughout the entire ordeal, the Moranbah community continued to support the business.

While the business, located in the Moranbah shopping complex, was a popular spot for dine-in breakfast, brunch and lunch, Ms Kawatt said customers were supportive and understood why “takeaway only” was implemented.

“I guess everyone was just happy that they still got to have their morning coffee fix.”

With restrictions easing rapidly, La Crema cafe is now offering limited dine-in options.

Only 10 people can dine in at once due to space restrictions, with an hour time limit in place for customers.

“It’s a bit different from how we usually do things but it’s so good to feel like everything is slowly getting back to normal again.”