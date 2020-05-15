Heroes of the pandemic: Trucker keeps economy moving

ESSENTIAL: Rubyvale business owner Barry Sloan trucks cattle, hay, and machinery across the state.

ESSENTIAL: Rubyvale business owner Barry Sloan trucks cattle, hay, and machinery across the state.

SOME people are still required to go to work during this national shutdown.

We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how they’re keeping things turning in the Central Highlands.

We’ll bring you their stories.

Barry Sloan frequently travels on the same roads, hauling cattle, hay, or machinery across Queensland.

He thinks that, like the familiar sights, his business will stay the same throughout and after the prominence of COVID-19.

“I don’t believe it’s going to change,” he said. “The only thing that changes our workload is the weather.

“It has to keep going.”

Mr Sloan’s Rubyvale truck business, Sloans Livestock and Machinery, is considered essential, and his work has not been noticeably affected by the need for increased sanitation and a greater tendency for many to remain indoors.

“It’s really had very little effect on our business and on us personally. We seem to be a long way from it.

“We’ve provided disinfectant in trucks for people to clean them down, but I haven’t noticed it.

“We’re just being a little bit more careful.”

In fact, demand has increased recently for Mr Sloan and his five employees, particularly for moving cattle to feedlots or abattoirs.

“We’ve been busy,” Mr Sloan said. “We had that bit of a wet time at the start of the year, so people need to move cattle now.”

“If we don’t move the cattle they won’t have enough feed and they’ll starve. And people still have to eat.”

Having been in the trucking game for 11 years, working seven days a week, Mr Sloan simply wants to satisfy his customers and play his part in keeping the industry chugging along.

“I’m providing a service to people because they need to feed their cattle,” he said.

“Cows aren’t going to stop breeding. That’s just the way it is.”