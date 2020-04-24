Heroes of the pandemic: Vet keeps pet-owners smiling

SOME people are still required to go to work during this national shutdown.

We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how they’re keeping things turning in the Central Highlands.

We’ll bring you their stories.

Veterinarian Angela Sutherland believes pets can help people through the worst of times.

“When there is so much uncertainty in the world and social distancing is happening, our bonds with our pets is so crucial for stability and mental health,” she said.

Mrs Sutherland said her workplace had drastically changed in the past few weeks. Her practice, Maraboon Vet Surgery, now has a “valet service” so that pets are picked up straight from their owners’ cars.

“We have implemented strict new policies to ensure the safety of our staff and the public,” Mrs Sutherland said.

“This ensures we are doing our part in flattening the curve and still meeting our patient’s needs.”

But with the doors still open for inhuman visitors, the job itself remains the same: to keep animals healthy and to bolster the relationship between owner and pet. Despite some “very tough choices”, Mrs Sutherland was proud to help during a difficult period.

“Vets provide critical services for the care and treatment of all species of animals,” Mrs Sutherland said.

“Working with pet owners to help them better understand their pets, which in turn strengthens the human-animal bond.”

Some of the practice’s services are temporarily closed, but the passion of its staff is unchanged. Mrs Sutherland hoped business would return to normal soon, and thanked her customers for continuing to put their trust in her.

“We love what we do at the Maraboon Veterinary Surgery,” she said.

“We hope that as things settle we will be able to go back to regular business at the vet clinic.

“Everyone has been incredibly wonderful and understanding, which we really appreciate.”