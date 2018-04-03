Menu
Login
News

Heroic Coast jetskier stops flaming boat exploding

Coast man Jason Dobinson used his jetski to prevent a boat on fire from exploding.
Coast man Jason Dobinson used his jetski to prevent a boat on fire from exploding. Contributed
Matty Holdsworth
by

MAROOCHYDORE abseiler Jason Dobinson is no firefighter but he might have found a new calling.

A boat, engulfed in flames with smoke billowing out of the back, was stuck on a dam, three hours from the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Dobinson was camping at Boondooma Dam where his quick thinking saved the day.

Knowing he had minutes to act before the boat potentially exploded, the unlikely hero raced ashore to find a fire extinguisher.

 

Upon failing that he came up with a unique solution which was filmed from the safety of the shoreline.

"I was running back up to find the fire extinguisher in my car, but someone had moved it, so I asked around," he recalled.

"No one had one though. But I remember watching a Youtube clip and it gave me an idea.

"So I raced back down to the water as quick as I could."

Grabbing his jetski, Mr Dobinson began to whip his ski around in a doughtnut-like motion, creating waves to flood the boat.

 

Coast man Jason Dobinson used his jetski to prevent a boat on fire from exploding.
Coast man Jason Dobinson used his jetski to prevent a boat on fire from exploding. Contributed

His biggest fear though? The fuel catching alight and exploding in front of nearby families.

"I was pretty worried about the people in the water and but they moved, luckily," he said.

"Fibreglass boats catch fire so easily and it would have been close to blowing up.

"The closest hospital around would be Gympie, two hours away. I reckon it was burning for a good three minutes definitely.

"My heart was racing, hoping it wouldn't get bigger."

Mr Dobinson said the back of the boat was completely destroyed by the freak fire.

"The seating area was all burned out, it melted everything," he said.

"It was the biggest round of applause I've had in a while though, which was nice."

Topics:  boondooma dam editors picks fire and emergency services jetski maroochydore sunshine coast

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners