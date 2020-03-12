Menu
FURRY FRIEND: Meet Nutmeg. Photo: Molly and Me Photography
He’s energetic but also loves to snuggle

12th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Nutmeg.

Nutmeg, a DSH tabby born in October 2019, is a typical playful fella with lots of energy to burn, but he also enjoys quiet time sleeping next to his foster cat friends.

He is a real snuggler by nature and loves to be affectionate with other cats and people.

At his current foster carer’s house, Nutmeg has everybody under his spell and will make a great addition to any family.

Nutmeg comes desexed, feline aids tested, microchipped, with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption cost is $150. For more information phone 0459 306 867, email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQ Pet Rescue a message via Facebook.

