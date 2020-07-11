Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hendrix.
Hendrix.
News

He’s gentle, affectionate and certainly loves his dinner

Kristen Booth
11th Jul 2020 10:00 AM

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Hendrix.

Hendrix is a bit of a slow burn.

He is a DSH Ginger Male born in April 2019.

He’s pretty shy but after a tiny bit of one-on-one time he comes around, in a big way!

He’s super gentle and really affectionate and once he’s comfortable he starts chatting as well. If you ignore him for too long you can feel him staring at you to get your attention.

He loves his dinner, so be aware that he will be rather demanding around dinner time – full on stares, sideway glances, more stares. You can nearly see him tapping his foot saying “well, where’s my dinner human”.

Hendrix comes desexed, feline AIDS tested, microchipped with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption cost is $150.

For more information phone email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook.

cq pet rescue new pet pet adoption pet of the week
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald mum’s legacy goes on supporting first time parents

        premium_icon Emerald mum’s legacy goes on supporting first time parents

        News The mum-of-four has stepped back after seven years of connecting new mums across the region

        Teenager found with dangerous drugs at home

        premium_icon Teenager found with dangerous drugs at home

        News The Blackwater teen pleaded guilty to using the drugs.

        IN DATA: CQ cashes in millions of First Homeowner Grants

        premium_icon IN DATA: CQ cashes in millions of First Homeowner Grants

        Information See the full breakdown for the last financial year HERE>>>

        TRAPPED: Crash victim files $3.5m lawsuit against insurer

        premium_icon TRAPPED: Crash victim files $3.5m lawsuit against insurer

        News The CQ man sustained many extensive injuries