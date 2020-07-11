He’s gentle, affectionate and certainly loves his dinner

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Hendrix.

Hendrix is a bit of a slow burn.

He is a DSH Ginger Male born in April 2019.

He’s pretty shy but after a tiny bit of one-on-one time he comes around, in a big way!

He’s super gentle and really affectionate and once he’s comfortable he starts chatting as well. If you ignore him for too long you can feel him staring at you to get your attention.

He loves his dinner, so be aware that he will be rather demanding around dinner time – full on stares, sideway glances, more stares. You can nearly see him tapping his foot saying “well, where’s my dinner human”.

Hendrix comes desexed, feline AIDS tested, microchipped with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption cost is $150.

For more information phone email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook.