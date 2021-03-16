Heston Blumenthal’s former chef to open cafe

He helped culinary icon Heston Blumenthal win a Michelin star, now chef Scott Webster is set to open his first cafe that promises to stand out from the rest.

As a former sous chef for culinary icon Heston Blumenthal, Scott Webster knows what it takes to create great food. Now the Brisbane-based kitchen whiz is to put that knowledge into his first cafe.

Mr Webster and wife Rita Janus-Webster will open Kould Be Anywhere on Trafalgar St in Woolloongabba - a casual but elegant 52sq m eatery specialising in on-the-go style fare.

That means everything from house-made salads and breakfast wraps to pies, pasties and viennoiserie from Brisbane's acclaimed The Kneadery, run by Montrachet chef/owner Shannon Kellam.

Scott Webster at his new cafe, Kould Be Anywhere in Woolloongabba, which will feature emerald banquette seating, floating tables and a green wall. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"We want to focus on that high quality grab-and-go offering that people can rely on every day," said Mr Webster, who helped Heston Blumenthal open The Perfectionists' Cafe in Heathrow Airport, which also boasts a quick and easy offering.

While there will be no traditional plated breakfasts or a la carte options at lunch, gourmet toasties will be a signature, with everything from a classic ham and cheese option pimped up with a vegemite fondue to a falafel and yoghurt number.

Coffee will be from Melbourne's Mocopan and available in two blends, alongside juices and smoothies. There will also be a retail deli offering, with Brisbane's Fino Foods supplying the likes of pickles, cheeses, krauts and cured meats.

But most excitingly for Mr Webster is that the cafe will be a front for his burgeoning private catering business.

After losing his job in hospitality recruitment when COVID struck last year, the chef started Knowone Know Where, providing up-market dining experiences in people's homes and offices based on his years working in Heston Blumenthal's Michelin-starred The Hind's Head in the UK.

Kould Be Anywhere will sit at 855 Trafalgar St, Woolloongabba. Picture: Steve Pohlner

He has been hired to prepare everything from lavish breakfasts to banquet-style lunches, but said the most popular were his fine dining-style four- or five-course tasting menus with matched wines.

"I think it's the new way forward because you can experience that restaurant feel in the comfort of your own home without having to worry about taxis or Ubers," he said.

The cafe will act as a consultation venue for those planning a dinner party or celebration, and will also sell the chef's at-home catering boxes filled with everything from pre-prepared meats and salads to desserts for guests to put together and eat at home.

One of the dishes from private catering company Knowone Know Where.

Mr Webster hopes the operation will eventually enable him to open his own fine-dining restaurant and bar, which will offer a terrific, high-end drinking experience with top notch wines and spirits, alongside sophisticated food.

"It's going to be really elegant with loads of finesse to it and using really good quality produce," he said.

Cafe Kould Be Anywhere, boasting floating tables, a green wall, emerald banquette seating and concrete walls, is set to open on March 22.

Originally published as Heston Blumenthal's former chef to open Brisbane cafe