Crime

Hey Dad! paedophile Robert Hughes up for parole

by Staff writers
5th Feb 2020 8:42 AM
CONVICTED paedophile and former Hey Dad! Star Robert Hughes could be a free man in April after serving six years of his 10 year jail sentence.

Hughes has been behind bars since May 2014, for sexually and indecently assaulting four girls over a period of 20 years in the 1980s and 1990s.

Robert Hughes could be free in April.
A statement released by the State Parole Authority this morning said NSW inmates serving sentences of more than three years and one day must be considered for parole as part of the judicial process.

The application will be considered by the State Parole Authority on Thursday, February 6.

If approved, Hughes could walk free on April 6 this year.

 

The cast of Hey Dad! during the show’s heyday.
His victims included former child star Sarah Monahan, who played Hughes onscreen daughter in Hey Dad!

Ms Monahan alleged Hughes had committed sexual crimes at the set of the popular TV show, which was supported by fellow cast members.

 

Actor Sarah Monahan was one of Hughes’ main accusers during the case. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Hughes was moved from Goulburn jail to Long Bay Correctional Complex after a court was told he had been been showered in urine and had faeces thrown at him by fellow inmates.

