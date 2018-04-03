Menu
Login
Property

HIA says housing market cooling

HIA hopes the housing slowdown will ease policy pressure over negative gearing. Picture: AAP Image/Brendan Esposito.
HIA hopes the housing slowdown will ease policy pressure over negative gearing. Picture: AAP Image/Brendan Esposito.
by Sophie Foster

GOOD news if you're househunting: Australia's peak housing body has signalled a cooling across the market, with every capital city except one registering falls in the first quarter.

The comments come after the Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe made particular reference to slowdowns in the Sydney and Melbourne housing markets when he left the national cash rate target at 1.5 per cent.

HIA principal economist Tim Reardon agreed "the market is already cooling".

"As noted by the RBA Governor, the housing markets in Sydney and Melbourne have slowed. In fact house prices fell in the first quarter of 2018 in all capital cities, except Hobart," he said.

"Sydney house prices are now 2.1 per cent lower than they were a year ago as a consequence of the supply of housing temporarily rising to meet demand."

RELATED: Mortgage relief as rates stay on hold

RELATED: RBA to keep interest rates on hold

Mr Reardon said it was now a record 19 consecutive month that the cash rate was left on hold at 1.5 per cent.

"And," he said, "it seems it won't change soon."

Mr Reardon said there had been a decline in investor activity in the market after direct intervention by APRA to cool the market.

"The market is already cooling and this is not the time to expose the market to higher interest rates, or heavier taxes through changes to negative gearing.".

CoreLogic head of research Australasia, Tim Lawless, said in a statement over the RBA hold that while national dwelling values were flat last month, "six of the eight capital cities saw dwelling values slip lower in March, albeit at a reduced rate of decline relative to other months".

FOLLOW SOPHIE FOSTER ON FACEBOOK

FREE: GET THE COURIER-MAIL'S REAL ESTATE NEWS DIRECT TO INBOX

Topics:  home loans housing market

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now

Just In

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners