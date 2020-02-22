High chance of rain in CH over weekend

STORMS: Clouds are mostly gathered in the southwestern edge of the region.

MORE rain will likely fall over the Central Highlands this weekend, with the possibility of storms remaining high.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Shane Kennedy said the clouds were mostly gathered in the southwestern edge of the Central Highlands.

“It was quite active yesterday,” he said. “South of Springsure got 50 to 80mm and isolated total over 150mm.

“Today should be an active day, with the main focus again to the southwest.

“But if a thunderstorm gets going around Emerald, it could get up to 40mm.”

Thursday and Friday’s falls combined, Emerald Airport received about 66mm of rain, Capella 25mm, Springsure 8mm, Moranbah 4mm, Barcaldine 3mm and Clermont 2mm.

Across the region, today will be cloudy with a high chance of showers, thunderstorms, and severe winds from the late morning.

Those chances persist, though slightly lessened, on Sunday.

There will be a medium chance of showers throughout the coming week. Temperatures are expected in the high 20s and low 30s.

Fire danger is low to moderate.