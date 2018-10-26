High fuel prices hit region hard

FUEL prices have been on the rise, and reached a high of 175.9 cents a litre in Emerald this week.

Owner of Ampol Capella, John Hallam said the current prices were "an absolute disgrace”.

"There is no need for these prices to be where they are. The consumer is thumping the bonnet of their car saying 'this is ridiculous', the price has gone mad, but there's not much we can do about it.

"For the likes of in town, they can't do anything about it either because they're told 'this is the price you're going to charge' and consumers are just not happy at all.”

As an independent fuel operator, Mr Hallam believes the price highs are "politically motivated” and encourages locals to take their concerns to local MPs.

"There is just no need for these price hikes, it's all politically motivated and it's all about money and greed.

"The whole problem stems from the federal government deregulating the fuel industry, which is squeezing the little retailers out and I in Capella would have to one of the very few family-owned retailers left.”

The majority of fuel stations are currently sitting above 160 cents a litre.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the soaring prices were affecting drivers across Australia.

"Global oil prices have been very volatile in recent months and have reached highs a couple of weeks ago,” she said.

"We also have the Australian dollar which has been softening and that's been pushing up the wholesale price of fuel that the retailers pay and that is then passed onto drivers by servos.”

Ms Ross said drivers should take the time to shop around instead of filling up out of convenience.

"Wherever you are in Central Queensland, there is a difference between the top and bottom of the market.

"We would always urge drivers to shop around for their fuel and visit the fuel price comparison websites like RACQ fair fuel website.

"Don't fill up out of convenience; take a bit of time before you leave because you could potentially save 5-10 cents per litre depending on where you are.”

Ms Ross said the global price had softened this week and hoped "we see a little bit of relief at the bowser as well”.

In a bid to lower prices, around 85,000 people have said on Facebook they would take part in a "national fuel strike” starting today, with another 77,000 indicating they are interested.

The planned two-day boycott of service stations is the public's way to protest high fuel prices.

"To us, being a small operator, it does create a little bit of pain, but a little pain could be a long-term gain,” Mr Hallam said.

"I'm proud that they are going to take a stand.”