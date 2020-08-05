High-paying mining jobs up for grabs in Far North

THE Queensland Resource Council has called the mining industry a bright spot in the Cairns economy, injecting ­almost a billion dollars into the region in the previous fin­ancial year.

Research by independent technology firm CoverCard released by the Minerals Council of Australia showed Queensland was No 1 in Australia for resource-related job ads between March and May.

Currently, there are 31 jobs available in the mining, resources and energy sectors on SEEK in the Far North, with 19 (or 61 per cent) paying $100,000 or more.

Rio Tinto Weipa has 176 FIFO workers based in Cairns, two-thirds of it’s FIFO contractors.

These include several jobs at Rio Tinto's Weipa operation, currently advertising positions for a surveyor, electrical engineer and mechanical engineer.

A spokesman for Rio Tinto said roughly 176, or two-thirds of the 265 FIFO contractors in Weipa were Cairns-based.

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the sector contributed almost $1bn to the Far North Queensland economy alone in the previous financial year. "Resource jobs pay on average $138,000 per annum, which has flow-on benefits to the Cairns and Far North economies, including tourism operators and restaurants.

"Resource investments translate into significant benefits for the Far North, with the sector investing $953m into the region in financial year 2018-19, spending $244m with local businesses while supporting 6311 full-time jobs," Mr Macfarlane said.

"Since March, the resources sector has delivered $30bn in exports for Queensland as the impacts of COVID-19 damaged the overall economy.

"It's one of the few bright spots for the state's economy with its ability to earn overseas and employ locally."

Mr Macfarlane said the resource industry was one of the few stable sectors in the Queensland economy at the moment.

"In spite of everything COVID-19 has thrown at us, the mining and energy sector continues to be the backbone of the Queensland economy," he said.

"Our companies have put in a huge effort to introduce strict COVID-19 protocols across our 372,000-strong workforce, and as a result we've been able to maintain full production and keep our employees working, earning and spending in their ­communities."

Originally published as High-paying mining jobs up for grabs in Far North