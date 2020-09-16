Menu
More regional roads to be upgraded across Central Queensland under the Federal Government’s Roads to Recovery Program. Picture: BERNARD HUMPHREYS
High-priority road upgrades go ahead with funding boost

Kristen Booth
16th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
MORE Central Queensland roads will be upgraded as part of extra funding through the Federal Government’s Roads to Recovery Program.

Barcaldine Regional Council will progress a number of high priority projects after receiving a $157,505 funding boost.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said the road upgrades would ensure locals and visitors travelled smoothly and safely.

“This funding will allow the Barcaldine Regional Council to progress a number of high-priority projects, using local knowledge to deliver the best local roads,” he said.

“Works include upgrades to key thoroughfares and local roads in the region, which will help to get locals home sooner and safer.

“Apart from increased safety, drivers are going to be travelling on smoother, more reliable roads and that’s all part of building up efficiency across the region.”

The Roads to Recovery Program is a local and federal partnership that improves road networks and delivers real and tangible benefits to local communities.

“We are investing in infrastructure nationwide in order to lay the foundations for economic recovery on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Littleproud said.

The Australian Government will deliver more than $77.2 million to 234 local government authorities nationwide for safer and better-maintained roads.

From 2013–14 to 2023–24, the Government will provide $6.2 billion under the Roads to Recovery Program, with an ongoing commitment of $500 million each year following.

