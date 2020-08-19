Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police caught a drink driver at Clermont.
Police caught a drink driver at Clermont.
Crime

High range drink driver, 22, crashed family car into tree

Kristen Booth
19th Aug 2020 5:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG driver crashed into a tree while driving under the influence, writing off the family vehicle.

Jacob Tyler King, 22, was high range drink driving about 6am on February 23 along Francis St, Clermont, when the vehicle veered off the road, up an embankment and hit a tree.

Clermont Magistrates Court heard the 22 year old was taken to Clermont Hospital where he later recorded a BAC of .166 per cent, more than three times the legal limit.

King, an electrical apprentice at Goonyella mine, said he was extremely remorseful for what he did and realised his actions could have resulted in severe injuries to himself or someone else.

The vehicle he was driving was a family car, which was written off from the significant damage caused during the incident, the court heard.

King pleaded guilty on August 19, 2020, to driving under the influence of liquor.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for eight months. The conviction was recorded.

central queensland crime clermont hospital clermont police drink drivers drink drivers name and shame high range drink driving jacob tyler king single vehicle car crash
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate need for foster carers in Central Queensland

        Premium Content Desperate need for foster carers in Central Queensland

        News It is a role that is both rewarding and challenging.

        Mining contractor posts record $292m revenue

        Premium Content Mining contractor posts record $292m revenue

        Business ASX-listed company reveals FY2020 full year results.

        NAMED: Full list of everyone facing Clermont court

        Premium Content NAMED: Full list of everyone facing Clermont court

        News A number of people will front Clermont court for a range of different charges.

        Primary producers footing the bill for road plan gaps

        Premium Content Primary producers footing the bill for road plan gaps

        Rural Poor road planning is costing the state and its primary producers millions, key...