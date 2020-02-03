Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jordan Daniel Leong-Walker, 24, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor at Emerald Magistrates Court on February 3.
Jordan Daniel Leong-Walker, 24, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor at Emerald Magistrates Court on February 3.
News

High range drink driving twice in two years

Kristen Booth
3rd Feb 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been caught high range drink driving for the second time, 13 months after his previous conviction.

Jordan Daniel Leong-Walker, 24, was intercepted by police about 6.40pm on December 19 on Crinum St, Capella, where he recorded a BAC of 0.156, Emerald Magistrates Court heard.

“I’m not particularly proud of it,” Leong-Walker told the court.

He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor, after being previously convicted for the same offence in January 2019.

“Unfortunately, you didn’t learn the lesson from your previous appearance,” Magistrate Robert Walker said.

Mr Walker said if the young underground miner didn’t learn his lesson this time, his next offence could lead to a term of imprisonment.

Leong-Walker was convicted and fined $1100 and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for 12 months.

capella capella police station court crimes drink driver emerald magistrates court traffic offence
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Convicted child rapist set to walk free from jail

        premium_icon Convicted child rapist set to walk free from jail

        Crime Rogelio Acosta Ruiz to be released from jail after sickening rape of girl in Mackay

        Exploration company gets green light for gas search

        premium_icon Exploration company gets green light for gas search

        News The large plot spans 1425km through CQ gas fields

        Push for major $1.2B water project to help CQ farmers

        premium_icon Push for major $1.2B water project to help CQ farmers

        Rural The project has been discussed since the 1920s and is estimated to cost...

        More rain set to fall over CQ this week

        premium_icon More rain set to fall over CQ this week

        Weather CQ is expected to swelter through the start of the week, before forecast wet...