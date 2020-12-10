More hotel cases as CHO talks school vaccinations

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has warned of an escalating risk across the state's hotel quarantine system, with Queensland recording more cases of COVID-19 each day.

She said this had forced authorities to tighten up processes, including removing fresh air breaks.

"Every single day you would have heard we are seeing more cases occur in hotel quarantine which means we've had to tighten up our processes," she said.

"We have seen breaches in hotel quarantine that have led to outbreaks in other states and I'm very, very cautious that I do everything possible working with police, who have been absolutely brilliant, to make sure that that doesn't happen in Queensland but unfortunately it is a risk, which is why we can't totally return to normal in our everyday lives in Queensland."

Dr Young urged anyone with a sniffle or any cold symptom to immediately get tested.



She said authorities were trying to access hotels with verandahs and windows.

"Yesterday we had a case of a gentleman in hotel quarantine who tested negative on day four, so then was allowed to have a fresh air break, totally appropriately all done … then tested positive day 10, so we've had to go back and contact trace all of the people he came into contact with," she said.

"Fortunately, as best as we can tell, there weren't any breaches but it's always a concern which is why we can't have those fresh air breaks going forward."

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: Tara Croser.

Dr Young said Queensland could "definitely" cope with the current numbers of international arrivals using the state's quarantine system.

Easing restrictions to greater Sydney and Victoria meant 1183 people were released from the state's quarantine system.

A further 50 people will be released when the borders open up to Adelaide from this Saturday.

"Whether we want to take in more people from overseas is a decision for the Premier and I'm sure one that she'll be discussing at National Cabinet," Dr Young said.

Dr Young also addressed the issue of compulsory vaccinations for school students and said it should be something that's discussed at National Cabinet.

She said at this stage it was too early to have those discussions because trials hadn't involved children.

"Remembering of course, it's a little bit different, those other diseases that we require children to be vaccinated against you do need to be vaccinated when you're young for some of them, it doesn't work later," Dr Young said.

"For COVID-19, we know that if you're a healthy, well child, you're unlikely to get severe complications so it's a totally different dynamic but it's a very, very important discussion that we definitely need to have."

Originally published as 'High risk': More hotel cases as CHO talks school vaccinations