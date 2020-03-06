Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

High school fumes incident leaves 21 needing treatment

by Chris Clarke
6th Mar 2020 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWENTY-ONE people at Laidley State High School have been treated for fume inhalation after a bizarre incident on Friday morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is currently conducting atmospheric testing to discover why people at the school were having a reaction.

Emergency services were called about 11.30am.

Queensland Ambulance Service has four units on scene and is treating people. No one has been transported to hospital.

It is unknown how many students have been affected by the incident.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BMA bans large wear plates after miner’s death

        premium_icon BMA bans large wear plates after miner’s death

        News Mine death inquest hears wear plate linked to death at CQ mine of almost ‘unprecedented’ dimensions.

        CQ hospitals unfazed by flu season’s early arrival

        premium_icon CQ hospitals unfazed by flu season’s early arrival

        News As the rise of coronavirus coincides with the flu season’s early arrival, some...

        ‘Country girl’ says best practice can save regional school

        premium_icon ‘Country girl’ says best practice can save regional school

        Education Zoe Stewart won’t let the tyranny of distance disadvantage kids

        School moves towards self-sufficient future

        premium_icon School moves towards self-sufficient future

        News The major upgrade includes a number of renewable energy sources.