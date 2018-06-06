High tea to raise funds for school

TASTE TREAT: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School P&F Association will hold a Foxes and Furs High Tea next Saturday afternoon.

TASTE TREAT: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School P&F Association will hold a Foxes and Furs High Tea next Saturday afternoon.

SPRINGSURE is in for a special treat this month.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School P&F Association will hold a Foxes and Furs High Tea to raise funds for the school.

Event organiser Danielle Shaw said the annual fundraiser is a fun way to raise funds for extra items that parents and the school believe will assist children with their learning or learning environment.

"It really comes back to providing for our children and doing it in a fun way,” Mrs Shaw said.

"It's also a way we can all get together and enjoy each other's company and not to mention the great food.

"We will have tea and coffee and for those who like to celebrate a little differently there will be sparkling wine available for purchase.

"We have some fabulous cooks in our school community so we are looking forward to the delicacies our parents provide.”

Mrs Shaw said a fashion parade would be an exciting highlight at this year's high tea.

"We are looking forward to the fashion parade from a local producer and supplier who has set up in town,” she said.

"There will be a number of raffles and prizes up for grabs.

"We will also have some other small entertaining items that we will leave as a surprise for the day.”

The high tea, to be held at the school from 2.30pm next Saturday, June 16, will begin with light canapes and sparkling wine in the courtyard before progressing to the Parish Hall.

Tickets are $35 a person and can be purchased from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart school office or by phoning the school on 49841525.

