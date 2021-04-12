High-tech satellite rain gauges to improve CQ rainfall data

One of the 20 fully automated rain gauges being trialled by Queensland graziers in a bid to boost rainfall data across the state.

New high-tech satellite rain gauges are being trialled by Queensland graziers in a bid to boost rainfall data across the state.

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said rainfall data was essential for information tools used by graziers.

“Rainfall, or the lack of it, is one of the fundamental measurements used in environmental management tools such as FORAGE and pasture growth reports,” Mr Furner said.

“FORAGE generates property-level reports incorporating a range of seasonal conditions and other environmental data, and AussieGRASS uses spatial simulation to model pasture growth and seasonal conditions in rangelands.

“With Queensland being so large, rainfall data is often segmented over varying locations and time periods leading to information gaps.

“Already the rainfall data collected reinforces how variable Queensland’s climate can be with rainfall varying markedly over short distances.

“In one day in December, one gauge recorded 106mm, 3km away another gauge recorded 85mm and 14 km away one recorded 8mm.”

The trial involves a statewide network of high-tech rain gauges that measures rainfall and transmits the data via satellite to the grazier every 24 hours.

The 20 fully automated rain gauges, each with tipping, collecting, measuring, and satellite data transmitting capability, are located on properties in Blackwater, Lochington, Charters Towers, Diamantina, Galilee, Durong, Esk, Morven, Surat, Samford, Tregony, and Collinsville districts.

Science Minister Meaghan Scanlon said this innovative trial could lead to a larger deployment of the devices for more property owners across the state.

“We’re hopeful this trial will help fill in the spatial gaps that can occur with the existing Queensland-wide network of meteorological weather stations,” she said.

“The data will also feed via satellite into SILO, the Queensland Government’s publicly available and real-time climate data tool along with feeding into and enhancing FORAGE and grass reports used for climate risk management.

“If successful, the trial has the potential to lead to a larger deployment of these high-tech rain gauges to assist more of our landholders.”

This trial, with a total investment of $311,000, will run until June and is funded by the Queensland Government’s Drought and Climate Adaptation Program (DCAP).

DCAP is bringing together the best climate scientists, climate advisers, and cutting-edge researchers in the state, nationally and globally to help Queensland primary producers better manage drought and climate impacts.

