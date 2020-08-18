Higher production push at Grosvenor months before blast

AN INFLATED production target was set at Anglo American’s Grosvenor and Moranbah North mines just months before five workers were horrifically injured in an underground blast.

Anglo American metallurgical coal business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson said the company’s global group set an objective for the two Central Queensland mines to produce a combined 24 million tonnes per annum by the end of 2022.

Mr Mitchelson told the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry he estimated the mines only produced a combined 16.4 million tonnes per annum in 2019.

The production increase target was assigned by Mr Mitchelson to Anglo’s head of underground operations Glen Britton in a maintenance strategy and tactics document dated February 25, 2020.

The purpose of the document was to “optimise” maintenance strategy and tactics to support the delivery of the objective.

Just a few months later, five miners suffered horrific burns in the May 6 Grosvenor disaster.

Anglo American metallurgical coal business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson at the public hearing on Monday.

The document – tendered during the inquiry’s public hearing on Monday – also stated production from the Moranbah-Grosvenor complex was “not currently stable”.

“The main areas creating the instability (are) stemming from gas, strata and structure issues in addition to equipment reliability,” the document read.

“As the mines push to consistently deliver 24MTPA … the equipment will be pushed harder at higher rates and will also be driven to increase the operating hours.

“The current maintenance strategy and tactics will not deliver the outcomes necessary to support higher production.”

During the hearing, Mr Mitchelson described the 24MTPA target as an “aspiration” for the company.

He recognised that gas management was a problem for the company, but insisted safety came before production at Anglo American’s coal mines.

“Safe production has got to be the focus of the business – a safe mine is a productive mine,” Mr Mitchelson said.

“Safety is our primary focus, I refer to it as safe production.”

Grosvenor Coal Mine. Picture: Daryl Wright

The inquiry also heard that 10 methane high potential incidents occurred at Grosvenor in July 2019.

Mr Mitchelson told the inquiry he discussed process management and mitigation strategies with Mr Britton after the 10 HPIs were reported.

But when asked whether the spate of HPIs suggested control had been lost over methane at Grosvenor, Mr Mitchelson disagreed.

“I wouldn’t say control over methane had been lost when we look at the entire package – the ventilation and other controls that were in place,” he said.

“Goaf drainage need to be addressed and our operating practices needed to be addressed.”

Mr Mitchelson will return for further questioning during today’s public hearing.