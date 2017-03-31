Highlands avoids worst

IF IT'S FLOODED FORGET IT: Water over the road, east of Blackwater on Wednesday afternoon.

THANKFULLY the Central Highlands managed to escape the worst of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie's aftermath, with no major incidents reported.

The tropical low system moved slowly south-east on Wednesday, affecting towns and properties throughout the region.

The Central Highlands local disaster co-ordination centre remained active as the last of the severe weather passed on Wednesday night.

As of time of print, many roads remained closed and mobile phone connection was lost in some areas, although that was the worst CH had to deal with.

Yesterday, Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes extended his thanks to all members of the emergency service organisations that "mobilised quickly and provided safety and surety to our community”.

"We should remember that most of these people are volunteers and leave their home and family to look after others in the most difficult of circumstances,” he said.

"I'd also like to thank the people of the Central Highlands for taking heed of warnings and behaving sensibly to avoid any unnecessary incidents.

"What has also been pleasing is that the monitoring, warning and disaster management systems that council has invested in have proved invaluable for us to manage this event.

"We will continue to monitor what's happening around the region as floodwaters from the north enter our waterways. Road closure information will continue to be updated at the disaster management dashboard.”

SES Emerald/Blackwater group leader Nichole Phillips said although the weather event wasn't as bad as the SES expected, they were prepared for the worst.

"Our facilities and members are always prepared, we always have contingency plans and are prepared for the worst-case scenario,” she said.

"We are very thankful that this time we missed the worst.”

More than 20 local SES members were on standby and provided sandbags for the community. Four flood boat operators had also been flown in from Brisbane.

However, there were no major requests for assistance, only minor roof leaks and fallen trees.