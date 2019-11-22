Highlands Hawks travel for Rockhampton cricket tournament

THE Central Highlands Hawks took to the field against Rockhampton in the first round of the Central Queensland cricket championships last week.

The game was played at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Sunday, November 17.

“It was a lovely day for cricket, but a bit hot,” Hawks captain Cameron Keene said.

“Everyone chipped in with a good amount of effort. We bowled and fielded exactly how we planned, and kept them under 200, which we talked about before the game.”

The Hawks bowled first and kept Rockhampton to 179 runs, before being knocked out themselves for 106.

“But we fell short of our batting target,” Mr Keene said.

Scorer Jim O’Keeffe reiterated the sentiment.

“They bowled and fielded very well,” he said.

“The fielding was good, there were a few catches taken, so that part of the game was excellent.

“Unfortunately our batting let us down – we just didn’t get the runs.”

The tournament continues for the Hawks, however, who will play Gladstone probably early next year.

“They [Gladstone] have a fair few decent players but with our line-up we’ll give them a run for their money,” said Mr Keene.

Players from various cricket clubs represented the Hawks open team. They were:

Mitchell Casey – Emerald Brothers

Matt Hicks – Clermont

Cameron Keene – Emerald Brothers

Stewie Harris – Blackwater

Dominic Mobbs – Springsure

Jason Cerff – Emerald Magpies

Mark Carter – Emerald Magpies

Joey Pratt – Emerald Brothers

Damon Gale – Emerald Magpies

Robert O’Keeffe – Emerald Brothers

Jamie Iker – Emerald Brothers