Travellers Deborah and Colin Fenwick, with Paul and Vicky Petersen, were keen to get on board the CHDC one-day tours of the Central Highlands.

FROM mining, agriculture, sapphires, sandstone, spooky ghosts and rich history, the Central Highlands has plenty to offer visitors to the region.

So that the visitors and even curious residents get to know the region better, the Central Highlands Development Corporation has started one-day tours of the Central Highlands.

Tourism development officer Peter Grigg announced the CHDC was rolling out day tours of the Central Highlands, with the first one held on Tuesday.

"The tours are run weekly, we are looking at rolling out five tours this year,” he said.

"They'll include an Emerald irrigation and Lake Maraboon tour, the Blackwater International Coal Centre and mine tour done in partnership with the BICC, a Springsure Heritage and Pioneer tour, a capella mystery tour and the last one is a sandstone wilderness short stay.

"The market is travellers to our town and giving them a teaser of what our region has to offer.

"The other opportunity is for our visiting friends and family, we see this as a big opportunity as we all have family come to town to visit.

"This is aimed at giving our locals an opportunity to book them on a tour and knowing they'll have a great day out.”

Mr Grigg said the team of three guides was locals who are passionate and dedicated about showing off highlights of the Highlands.

With each tour capped at nine people, Mr Grigg said each tour was a personal and interactive experience with a touch of fun and frivolity.

"It's just another way of seeing and experiencing our little piece of CQ,” he said.