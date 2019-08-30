Highly anticipated race day is back better than ever

SPRINTING: Emerald 100 race day, 2017. INSET: Michelle Weiss and Maree Bennett at the 2018 Ladies and Tradies race day.

EMERALD'S Pioneer Park will light up next weekend for what is said to be one of the best events on the Central Highlands racing calendar.

The 2019 Ladies and Tradies day is expected to be better than ever with this year's event raising funds for the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre.

Emerald Jockey Club secretary Kristy Peters said the highly anticipated annual event has become almost as popular as the Emerald 100.

"It's been on for many years and every year it just seems to be growing,” she said.

"It's not as busy or as big (as the Emerald 100) but it still has that great party atmosphere and that's what people love.”

More than $5000 will be up for grabs across the five-card race day, with the first race expected to kick off at about 1.20pm.

Ms Peters said the event has attracted some of the best trainers from around Central Queensland, with some travelling from as far as Bowen and Roma for a chance at the action.

Off the track, there will be plenty of prizes up for grabs for the Best Dressed Gent, Lady and Couple as part of the Fashions of the Field competition.

Although there won't be a theme for this year's race day, Ms Peters encourages everyone to have fun, take on the name and dress up as ladies and tradies.

"You never know, it's a great chance for the tradies to find themselves a lady,” she said.

Ms Peters said the highlight of the event, aside from the races, will be the popular VIP Marquee, which has already reached capacity.

More than 100 race goers will fill the marquee and enjoy plenty of party games and entertainment between races.

Gates will open at 11am on September 7 with tickets available from $10 for general admission, or $20 for access to the air-conditioned members lounge.

Luv-a-coffee will provide food for racegoers all day and a full cash bar will be available.

Kalesti Butler and Luke Nelson will keep crowds entertained with live music from 4pm and will continue into the night.

To pre-purchase tickets or for more information, contact the Emerald Jockey Club on 07 4982 2029 or visit its Facebook page.

"It's going to be a great day out and the Emerald weather in September is perfect,” Ms Peters said.