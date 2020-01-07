Highly intoxicated driver urinated outside police station

INTOXICATED: A Central Queensland driver was charged with high range drink driving at the Gemfields.

A GEMFIELDS man has urinated outside a Central Queensland police station after being caught driving over the high alcohol limit.

Anakie Police drove to Sapphire about 1am on August 10, where they caught a 30-year-old woman driving under the influence of alcohol and detained her.

Michael John Bailey, 48, was the passenger in the vehicle and was also quite clearly intoxicated, Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen told Emerald Magistrates Court today.

Police offered him a lift to remove the temptation of driving, although the court heard he declined their offer and said he would sleep in the car.

About 2am, police officers saw the same car driving about 400m from where it was originally.

The court heard Bailey was driving and recorded a high blood alcohol concentration of 0.189%.

He was taken to Anakie Police Station and was found to have an absolute driver’s licence disqualification from Western Australia in 2008.

On departure, Bailey had to be guided to the door by officers and then proceeded to urinate in the front yard of the police station, in full view of the street, Sgt Ongheen told the court.

Bailey pleaded guilty in Emerald Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a disqualified licence and urinating in a public place.

Duty lawyer Kasey Wilson said Bailey’s traffic history was “quite shocking, to say the least” but that he had been well behaved since the disqualification in 2008.

She said he was a heavy drinker but was looking into seeking help through AA meetings, although had found it difficult since he lived about 40 minutes from the meetings which were run at night.

“He is very remorseful,” Mrs Wilson said.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the offences were among the more serious driving offences.

“ … driving in those circumstances presents significant danger to yourself and other road users,” he said.

Mr Walker recognised that Bailey had taken steps to overcome his drinking problem.

Bailey was fined $2000 and was disqualified from holding a licence for a total of three years.

“If you drive again, court will consider imposing a period of imprisonment,” Mr Walker said.