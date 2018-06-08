Car crashes onto roof, driver in lucky escape

A man escaped serious injury despite being involved in this single vehicle rollover on the Warrego Highway on Friday, June 8.

UPDATE 11.30AM: BOTH lanes of the Warrego Hwy have re-opened after a car rolled earlier this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service says a man's vehicle ended up on its roof after crashing at North Ipswich about 10.20am.

Paramedics assessed the man on scene, and while he showed no obvious signs of injury, he was taken to hospital as a precaution due to the seriousness of the impact.

One lane was blocked while crews cleared the scene but the highway has since re-opened.

Police say one lane on the east-bound side of the highway remains blocked, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.