A man escaped serious injury despite being involved in this single vehicle rollover on the Warrego Highway on Friday, June 8.
Car crashes onto roof, driver in lucky escape

Andrew Korner
by
8th Jun 2018 10:59 AM | Updated: 11:30 AM

UPDATE 11.30AM: BOTH lanes of the Warrego Hwy have re-opened after a car rolled earlier this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service says a man's vehicle ended up on its roof after crashing at North Ipswich about 10.20am.

Paramedics assessed the man on scene, and while he showed no obvious signs of injury, he was taken to hospital as a precaution due to the seriousness of the impact.

One lane was blocked while crews cleared the scene but the highway has since re-opened.

INITIAL: A MAN has escaped injury despite being involved in a dramatic crash on the Warrego Hwy this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the man's vehicle ended up on its roof after crashing at North Ipswich about 10.20am.

Paramedics assessed the man on scene, and while he showed no obvious signs of injury, he was taken to hospital as a precaution due to the seriousness of the impact.

Police say one lane on the east-bound side of the highway remains blocked, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

