Menu
Login
News

Highway traffic congested following earlier roll-over

Emma Clarke
by
12th Sep 2018 6:40 AM

UPDATE 7.30AM: TRAFFIC is clearing following an earlier crash at Karalee this morning.

The crash happened on the Warrego Hwy just after 6am.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the crash did not block the highway.INITIAL: TRAFFIC on the Warrego Hwy is stopped this morning following after a vehicle rolled at Karalee just after 6am.

Drivers report trafic is backed up to the Kholo exit.

Emergency services have taken one person to Ipswich Hospital. 

karalee roll-over traffic crash warrego hwy
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Find your treasure in the trash

    Find your treasure in the trash

    Breaking Emerald Tip Shop Spring Clean sale is encouraging locals to recycle and reuse pre-loved goods.

    Save the date for Garage Sale Trail

    Save the date for Garage Sale Trail

    News The Garage Sale Trail weekend is back again next month.

    Region farewells Dougie St Markets

    Region farewells Dougie St Markets

    News Emerald says farewell to a popular annual event this weekend.

    MP supports private school to satisfy demand

    MP supports private school to satisfy demand

    News Lachlan Millar MP behind school for children with special needs.

    Local Partners