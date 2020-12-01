Highway revamp as Ring Road, bypass funding released

$12.2 million will be spent in 2020-21 to start work on the long-awaited Walkerston Bypass.

$12.2 million will be spent in 2020-21 to start work on the long-awaited Walkerston Bypass.

A SECOND lane will be added to the Mackay Ring Road while the first stages of the $150 million Walkerston bypass will be rolled out in the major roads budget.

The Queensland 2020 budget has outlined $583 million in infrastructure and capital works projects in the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday region.

Roads and transport projects make up a significant portion of the capital works budget, with upgrades to both the Bruce and Peak Downs highways promised.

A third of the Mackay to Proserpine Bruce Highway upgrades will be spent this financial year, with $54 million to be spent in 2020-21.

$12.2 million will be spent in 2020-21 to start work on the long-awaited Walkerston Bypass. Picture: Lee Constable

The Mackay to Proserpine section was identified as a priority by the Queensland government, with a total of $157 million allocated for the creation of new lanes, road widening and rehabilitation works.

Funding to fix the Bruce Highway in and out of Bowen will be rolled out this financial year, with $2.15 million to be spent on the Bowen Connection Road to Champion Street intersection and $7.3 million to widen formations at various sections from Emu Creek to Drays Road.

The two Bowen highway upgrades will cost a total of $60.82 million.

Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday funding highlights in the 2020 Queensland budget.

Read more:

Walkley-award winning former Daily Mercury editor dies

BUDGET: MP reveals what could be in store for Mackay

Treasurer reveals improvement ahead of Budget

But other regions are set take in a greater portion of the $500 million Bruce Highway funding pie, with Townsville, Gympie, Cairns and Caloundra upgrades each being given over $90 million this financial year.

The budget has also provided funding to construct a new two-lane road connecting to Mackay Ring Road.

More than $23 million will be spent this financial year as part of the $497.4 million road connection project.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert look at plans for the Walkerston Bypass. Picture: Melanie Whiting

A further$12.2 million will be spent in 2020-21 to begin work on the long-awaited Walkerston Bypass.

The $150 million project will build a new two lane highway connecting Peak Downs Highway to the Mackay Ring Road.

The State Government development of the Mackay Ring Road and Walkerston Bypass will be delivered in partnership with the Australian Government.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday funding highlights in the 2020 Queensland budget.

Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday 2020 transport and roads budget

Abbot Point Port: $1.8 million in 2020-21 to progress general port development works for the Port of Abbot Point.

Bowen Developmental Road: From Collinsville to Belyando Crossing. Rockingham Creek to Mount Coolon, pave and seal $7.6 million in 2020-21 out of a $28.8 million total spend to pave and seal the Bowen Developmental Road between Rockingham Creek and Mount Coolon. Delivered in partnership with the Australian Government.

Bruce Highway, Bowen to Ayr: $2.15 million of a total $22 million project to be spent in 2020-21 on the Bowen Connection Road to Champion Street intersection to widen pavement.

Bruce Highway, Mackay to Proserpine: $54 million to be rolled out in 2020-21 out of a total spend of $157 million for the creation of new lanes, road widening and rehabilitation works

Bruce Highway, Proserpine to Bowen: $7.389 million of a $38.82 million upgrade to widen formations at various sections from Emu Creek to Drays Road.

Mackay Port Access: Bruce Highway to Mackay - Slade Point Road $1.5 million in 2020-21 out of a $350 million total spend to construct a new two-lane road to connect the Bruce Highway with Mackay-Slade Point Road.

Mackay Ring Road: Build new two-lane road $23.1 million in 2020-21 out of a $497.4 million total spend to continue ring road connection works. Delivered in partnership with the Australian Government.

Peak Downs Highway from Clermont to Nebo: $7.8 million in 2020-21 out of a $35 million total spend to strengthen and widen pavement on the Peak Downs Highway between Wuthung Road and Caval Ridge Mine. Delivered in partnership with the Australian Government.

Walkerston Bypass: $12.2 million in 2020-21 out of a $150 million total spend to build a new two-lane highway connecting Peak Downs Highway to the Mackay Ring Road. Delivered in partnership with the Australian Government.