Peak Downs Highway shut after two trucks and car collide

UPDATE: AUTHORITIES expect to reopen the Peak Downs Highway about 9.30pm.

The road has been closed in both directions for about two hours after two B-double trucks and a car collided about 6.20pm.

Emergency service crews have capped a diesel spill from one of the tankers and are now cleaning up the mess.

Authorities were alerting the Environmental Protection Authority.

It is understood hundreds of litres of diesel has spilled onto the road from one of the trucks, believed to be from Orica, after the collision.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said at least one of the trucks was transporting ammonium nitrate.

She said two appliances attended from Moranbah and one is on the way from Mackay.

There are reports of a 5km exclusion zone around the crash which happened about 6.20pm near the Millennium Mine.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said five people were injured in the Peak Downs Highway crash, 30km east of Moranbah.

He said two patients had reported spinal pain, and another three people were reporting minor injuries.

He said three patients were being taken to Moranbah Hospital.

"There's a loss of fuel on the scene from one of the vehicles," he said.

The fuel has spilled from the fuel tank of the B-double truck.