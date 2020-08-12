Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Peak Downs Highway is blocked after a crash. Picture: Tara Miko
Peak Downs Highway is blocked after a crash. Picture: Tara Miko
Breaking

Peak Downs Highway shut after two trucks and car collide

Rae Wilson
Zizi Averill
and
12th Aug 2020 7:39 PM | Updated: 8:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: AUTHORITIES expect to reopen the Peak Downs Highway about 9.30pm. 

The road has been closed in both directions for about two hours after two B-double trucks and a car collided about 6.20pm. 

Emergency service crews have capped a diesel spill from one of the tankers and are now cleaning up the mess.

Authorities were alerting the Environmental Protection Authority. 

INITIAL: THE Peak Downs Highway is closed in both directions after two B-double trucks and a car collided.

It is understood hundreds of litres of diesel has spilled onto the road from one of the trucks, believed to be from Orica, after the collision.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said at least one of the trucks was transporting ammonium nitrate.

She said two appliances attended from Moranbah and one is on the way from Mackay.

There are reports of a 5km exclusion zone around the crash which happened about 6.20pm near the Millennium Mine.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said five people were injured in the Peak Downs Highway crash, 30km east of Moranbah.

He said two patients had reported spinal pain, and another three people were reporting minor injuries.

He said three patients were being taken to Moranbah Hospital.

"There's a loss of fuel on the scene from one of the vehicles," he said.

The fuel has spilled from the fuel tank of the B-double truck.

More Stories

bdouble breaking news car crash peak downs highway truck crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.2M unit project proposed for vacant block in mining town

        Premium Content $1.2M unit project proposed for vacant block in mining town

        Property Development would provide short term accommodation in a town with increased mining activity.

        Investigators reveal common mistake behind deadly CQ crash

        Premium Content Investigators reveal common mistake behind deadly CQ crash

        News Two surviving occupants remain in stable conditions at Emerald Hospital.

        St Brendan’s hungry for win on home turf

        Premium Content St Brendan’s hungry for win on home turf

        Rugby League ‘We’ve dialled it right back this week and just simplified things.’

        Thief kicks in property’s door in search of booze

        Premium Content Thief kicks in property’s door in search of booze

        Crime The thirsty thief broke into a Central Queensland home.