Brave mum gave birth on the side of the highway

Laura Hawton with her son Nicholas, 2, who was born on the Warrego Highway. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Laura Hawton with her son Nicholas, 2, who was born on the Warrego Highway. Picture: Jamie Hanson

LITTLE Nicholas Hawton's birth certificate spells it out clearly in black and white that he is one of the many babies born on the side of the road in Queensland.

His place of birth is stamped ''Warrego Highway, Withcott''.

Withcott is at the base of the Great Dividing Range, just east of Toowoomba. The Warrego is the main highway between Brisbane and Toowoomba.

Mount Hallen boy made his dramatic entrance into the world on April 26, 2016, weighing almost 4kgs.

His birth certificate lists the birthplace of Nicholas as “Warrego Highway”. Picture: Jamie Hanson

"I had my other two children in Chinchilla Hospital and it was wonderful. I loved it. With Nicholas I was planning to birth at Toowoomba Base Hospital but sadly didn't make it," mum Laura told The Sunday Mail.

"At home I could feel my labour moving along faster than I expected and called the ambulance. My husband travelled with me and my mother followed in the car with the kids.'' The journey from Mount Hallen in the Brisbane Valley to Toowoomba is about 70 kms but Laura felt sure she would make it to the maternity ward on time.

But at Withcott her labour took a turn and the ambulance had to pull over. "The paramedics were great, but as the contractions intensified, I felt like I needed to push,'' she said.

"I was really afraid. The medic said he was not allowed to give me an internal examination to see if my cervix was dilated enough. All I could think of was, 'what if my body isn't ready for the birth?' ''

Laura Hawton just after the birth of Nicholas, alongside her eldest daughter Ellena.



Nicholas arrived alive and well but was a bit blue and needed oxygen.

"We were still about 10kms away from the hospital and that is when I started to panic. I was losing a lot of blood and clotting. I had really low blood pressure," Laura said.

Laura Hawton with her three kids Blake, 7, Nicholas, 2, and Ellena, 9. Picture: Jamie Hanson

When he grows up, Nicholas will have an intriguing story to tell every time his birth certificate is produced, but the family are simply relieved that the situation did not turn into a tragedy. "When I birthed at Chinchilla my babies arrived in a safe and secure environment,'' she said.

"I had been attended by the same midwife through pregnancy and birth. It would be great to see Chinchilla back in full operation. I would hate to see others going through a highway birth.''