Hilarious detail in model’s selfie

Aussie supermodel Nicole Trunfio sports an Instagram page filled with pretty snaps showing off her very glamorous life.

So it came as quite a surprise when the 33-year-old, who is expecting her third child, recently posted a snap of herself that included an unexpected extra.

The stunning selfie shows Nicole standing in front of a mirror flaunting her pregnant belly wearing a "bumpsuit" underneath a stylish trench.

Next to her Chanel shoulder bag, which is resting on a shelf, is a labelled urine sample, an object she hasn't made any effort to hide.

"Wearing my @bumpsuit in #taupe to my OBGYN today (and yes, that is a urine sample)," she captioned the post.

Australian supermodel Nicole Trunfio recently shared this glam snap of herself with fans on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: Nictrunfio

Fans of the model, who is 36 weeks pregnant, didn't bat an eyelid at the inclusion of the sample; however, there were plenty of comments about her very fitted bodysuit.

"You look amazing, I'd look like a troll doll," said one person.

While another added: "Looks so comfy but could you imagine having to go to the toilet?"

A third also remarked on how comfortable the bodysuit looked, adding: "So stylish".

The specially-designed all-in-one jumpsuit, which clings to every inch of the body, is an item from Nicole's soon-to-be-released maternity range.

Nicole is currently pregnant with her third child. Picture: Instagram: Nictrunfio

Nicole, who is married to 35-year-old American musician Gary Clark Jr, lives in Texas with her son Zion, four and daughter, Gia, one.

She previously revealed this pregnancy has been fraught with difficulty and that she had suffered from hyperthyroidism.

Hyperthyroidism is a health condition that occurs when the thyroid gland becomes overactive and produces more thyroid hormones than the body needs.

The condition can accelerate the body's metabolism causing unintentional weight loss and a rapid or irregular heartbeat, the Mayo Clinic explains.

When the model was 25 weeks pregnant she posted this very daring snap to fans on social media. Picture: Instagram: Nictrunfio

The model, who has fronted for campaigns for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Valentino and Victoria's Secret, is no stranger to causing waves on social media.

In November, she left her 233,000 Instagram followers stunned after she posted a naked snap of herself showing her burgeoning baby bump.

Posing in front of a mirror while naked, the brunette beauty, who was 25 weeks pregnant at the time, covered her breast and face with one hand while she held the phone in the other.

The model lives in Texas with her musician husband and has two children, Zion, four and daughter, Gia, one. Picture: Instagram: Nictrunfio

She captioned the snap: "Girl or boy?" along with the hashtags #bumpin and #25 weeks.

Nicole's 233,000 followers quickly rushed to guess the sex of the fan, throwing out guesses and reasons why.

"Looks like she is sitting high … baby girl!" one fan said.

"I'm getting boy vibes Nicole," another wrote.

While one declared: "Both are blessings."