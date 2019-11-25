Hilarious TV show finally on streaming

What you could, and should, be watching this week - from a critically beloved classic comedy to a dry as bone Kiwi series, to Martin Scorsese's epic new Netflix movie.

CATASTROPHE

(Stan - now)

Catastrophe is finally streaming in Australia

One of the great tragedies of modern streaming is that Catastrophe hasn't consistently been on any VOD platform in Australia. ABC had the broadcast rights and you could only stream it on iview for a limited time here and there.

So for all those people who didn't want to splash the cash to buy the seasons on iTunes - and it would've been worth it, by the way - the first three seasons (out of four) just hit Stan this past weekend.

It's truly an incredible, funny, sad, challenging and irreverent British comedy. You will not regret giving your time to it - and each season only runs about three hours so it's not even that much time anyway.

Written by comedians Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, Catastrophe follows an Irish teacher and American adman who have a boozy one-night stand in London and end up pregnant.

They decide to make a go of it, and what follows is a hilarious and insightful series about modern relationships and all the baggage that comes with it.

It's so good, you'll end up paying for its fourth and final season on iTunes. Trust me.

WELLINGTON PARANORMAL

(SBS Viceland/SBS On Demand - Thursday, November 28 at 9.25pm)

Always on the case

Many people know that Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's 2014 cult comedy What We Do in the Shadows was remade as a pretty great TV series earlier this year.

What they might not know was that there was already a What We Do in the Shadows TV spin-off: Wellington Paranormal.

The NZ-set comedy is centred on the pair of cops - Minogue and O'Leary - that came to the party in the film. In their own series, they're the offbeat Mulder and Scully of Wellington, investigating odd goings-on in typically dry Kiwi fashion.

The second season returns this week and it'll see the pair go up against disappearing fishermen and high school students with magical powers.

UPRIGHT

(Fox Showcase/Foxtel Now - Sunday, December 1 at 9pm)

Tim Minchin and Milly Alcock make an unlikely pair of travelling companions in Upright

Both the unlikely bedfellows and road trip genres are well-worn, but Upright has something fresh to offer.

Starring Tim Minchin and Milly Alcock as a despondent, cash-strapped adult and a potty-mouthed 16-year-old, the pair are thrown together after their cars collide on a desolate highway. They decide to share the drive from outback NSW to Perth, a 3000km journey, along with Lucky's upright piano.

Both Lucky and Meg have their share of family dramas and despite being worlds apart in age, they might be just what the other needed.

THE IRISHMAN

(Netflix - Wednesday, November 27 from 7pm AEDT)

The Irishman will drop on Netflix this week after a limited theatrical run

When it comes to crime movies, Martin Scorsese is your man.

The director of Goodfellas, Casino and The Departed returns with a three-and-a-half hour epic based on the supposed true story of Frank Sheehan, an Irish fixer within an Italian mob family who was involved with the 1975 disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa.

In true Scorsese style, it's a textured and involving film, and at that runtime, it would need to be.

He's brought with him some seriously impressive actors including Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel and Bobby Cannavale. Plus, he lured Joe Pesci out of retirement.

The Irishman had a limited run at the cinemas in very select theatres these past few weeks, but given how long it is, if you're not a committed cinephile, the at-home experience might actually be more amenable.

If you want to spread it out over a few nights, there are natural breaks at around one hour and 10 minutes and two hours and 20 minutes.

SILENT NO MORE

(ABC/iview - Monday, November 25 at 8.30pm)

Tracey Spicer presents the ABC’s three-part #MeToo docuseries Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Tracey Spicer's #MeToo documentary series will air its first episode this week on the ABC after being embroiled in controversy over disclosing the identities of victims in the media preview episodes. The ABC has promised those issues are now fixed.

When the #MeToo movement rose up in the ashes of Harvey Weinstein's career, Spicer sought to expose the predators lurking within offices and workplaces all over Australia.

Our defamation laws made the endeavour much tougher than in the US but thousands of women came forward when Spicer called out for stories. Silent No More delves into those stories and tries to find a path forward.

