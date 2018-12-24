Menu
Login
News

Hinkler Central Woolworths evacuated

Crystal Jones
by
24th Dec 2018 4:42 PM

WOOLWORTH'S at Hinkler Central has been evacuated. 

A spokeswoman for the store confirmed the evacuation but was not able to comment on why as it was still in the early stages. 

A shopper at the scene said that they heard an alarm go off and then a recorded message sounded telling shoppers they had to go. 

The man said security staff were on scene and no one was being allowed into Woolworths. 

It is believed the evacuation was likely caused after a fire alarm went off.

hinkler central shopping
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Emerald growers cry out for more rain

    Emerald growers cry out for more rain

    News Farmers remain hopeful for a good wet season, amid "sporadic” annual rainfall.

    Spelta makes waves at comp

    Spelta makes waves at comp

    News Pint-sized skiier competes with the best.

    Emerald to host racing gala

    Emerald to host racing gala

    News On The Bit honours rural racing.

    Make it home safely

    Make it home safely

    News QPS launch their 2018 road safety campaign.

    Local Partners