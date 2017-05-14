Hip, hip hooray for Harvey

EMERALD Harvey Norman is turning four this weekend and to celebrate they are throwing a party, to which everyone is invited.

From 9am to 1pm tomorrow HitFM will be broadcasting live from the store. There will be a sausage sizzle, face painting, water balls and much more.

But the celebration won't stop there, Harvey Norman Emerald will also host storewide sales with not-to-be-missed bonanza bargains.

Emerald Harvey Norman furniture and bedding proprietor Stuart Packer said he and fellow proprietors Rod Easy (computers) and Anthony Venturato (audio visual and home appliances) saw the celebration as a way to say thank you to the community.

"We love the town and the people are always great to work with,” he said.

Over the years Emerald Harvey Norman has endured the ebbs and flows of retail in the area. However, the three proprietors all agreed there has been positivity in the air over the past 12 to 18 months.

Mr Packer said the foot traffic had increased over the past 12 months which was a great indicator of the time.

"This year there is a lot of positivity around town, with agriculture doing well, retail as a whole in the town is doing a little better than this time last year,” he said.

"Shopper confidence is higher with more people buying rather than looking around.”

One of the original proprietors, Rod Easy, said the past four years had been a "good journey”.

"There have been lots of changes in Emerald, now it's on its way back up which is a great sign for the whole community,” he said.

"People are optimistic about the future.”

Anthony Venurator reiterated the sentiment and said the town was "more positive than two years ago”.

"The community is very positive,” he said.

"And most retailers are saying the same thing.”

Join Emerald Harvey Norman, for their storewide sales from today until Monday.