Historic hotel hits the market

HISTORY FOR SALE: This is your chance to own the iconic Kandanga Hotel.

OFTEN talked about but rarely taken advantage of, the chance comes up this Sunday to own your own hotel. And it's on the Sunshine Coast.

The historic Kandanga Hotel and guest accommodation is on the market as a going concern.

John and Rachael Greensill of NAI Harcourts Noosa are taking the landmark freehold property at 40 Main Street, Kandanga, to auction at 11.30am.

The hotel was completely rebuilt after devastating fire burned down the iconic, 101-year-old building in 2015.

July 2017 marked the grand opening of the brand-new premises.

Now, with on-site manager's quarters on the 2458sqm corner block, the auction will allow the owners to put the hard work of the past few years behind them.

"The owners have been through a lot, what with the fire and rebuilding,'' Rachael Greensill said. "They done a brilliant job.

"However, they are ready to retire and hand over the hotel to new owners. It has a lot of potential.

"There has been a lot of interest in the property - local as well as further afield.

"Most of it has been from the Sunshine Coast and Mary Valley.''

Affectionately referred to as the jewel of the Mary Valley, this state-of-the-art hotel boasts modern facilities, whilst maintaining the delicate balance of country charm.

"The Mary Valley locals are fiercely supportive of the hotel,'' John Greensill said, "and tourists feel like they belong to the community when they visit this warm and welcoming pub with three guest accommodation rooms featuring ensuites for cosy hinterland get-aways.''

Situated on a 2458sq m corner block, the hotel offers 750sq m under roof. It includes on-site managers' quarters with office.

Some of the key features of this air-conditioned hotel include its custom-built cold room that services the wrap-around bar.

The commercial, chef-designed kitchen serves the timber feature dining room and expansive verandas as patrons while away the afternoon in the sunshine.

There are TAB and Keno facilities.

Mr Greensill said that with the rejuvenation of the Mary Valley Rattler tourist steam train there was a projected volume of 50,000 extra tourists visiting the area per year, making this the perfect time for prospective hotel purchasers to jump on board.

The hotel goes to auction this Father's Day, September 2, at 11.30am.

KANDANGA

40 Main Street

What: Kandanga Hotel freehold going concern on 2458sq m corner block

Features: Brand-new rebuilt hotel, 750sq m under roof. TAB and Keno. On-site managers' quarters with office. Guest accommodation. Off-street car parking

Price: Auction on site Sunday, September 2, at 11.30am

Agency: NAI Harcourts Noosa

Contact: John Greensill 0419 712 550 or Rachael Greensill 0407 171 014