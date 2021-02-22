Menu
Health

History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

by Jeremy Pierce
22nd Feb 2021 9:04 AM | Updated: 9:58 AM
Queensland's coronavirus vaccine campaign has started in earnest on the Gold Coast.

Just after 8am, registered nurse Zoe Park received the state's first COVID-19 jab from clinical nurse consultant Kellie Kenway at Gold Coast University Hospital.

She is one of 100 frontline heroes lined up to receive the jab on Monday.

Gold Coast University Hospital is one of six hubs where the vaccine is being rolled out across the state.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said it had been 391 days since Queensland had its first case of COVID-19 was admitted at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

It comes as two new cases were recorded from overseas arrivals today.

"The only way we could come out of this was the vaccination," Ms D'Ath said.

"In all this positive news today we must remember the risk is still here."

She said there were seven active cases in Queensland today.

Registered Nurse Zoe Park gets the first COVID-19 jab from clinical nurse consultant Kellie Kenway. Picture: ABC Brisbane
MS D'Ath said the 11,000 doses of vaccine that will arrive in Queensland will be shared between frontline workers and the aged care sector.

"Our priority are this group that are working on the front line."

Zoe Park, who was the first Queenslander to receive the vaccine said the vaccine hurt less than the flu shot.

"I would encourage everyone to get it," she said.

"We have COVID positive patients on the ward at the moment."

"it's a very serious thing, I've seen families torn apart from (COVID-19)."

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the plan was to vaccinate every single adult Queenslander as quickly as possible.

"We are now at over 1,300 cases and rolling out a vaccine in a pandemic," she said.

"It's the start of where we'll be able to move."

It comes after two planes full of 10,000 precious vials touched down yesterday - one in Brisbane and one in Cairns - as vaccine hubs whirr into gear this week, with the first inoculation happening at 8.30am today on the Gold Coast.

 

