Hit a round of golf after dark

HOLE IN ONE: Enjoy a fun night of golf at the Springsure Country Golf Club. Brendan Steinhardt / Gatton Star

ARE you looking for some fun and adventure in 2019? Springsure Country Golf Club is providing excitement for all in the new year with a night time Golf Bash.

The family friendly night will host a four round game of golf after dark, as well as putting and chipping at the clubhouse for those who don't want to venture onto the golf course.

The two person ambrose will be played in groups of four over four holes (holes 1, 2, 8 and 9) on Friday, January 4 from 7pm.

Springsure Country Golf Club Events Coordinator Carmel O'Keeffe said night golf will be a great opportunity for locals to catch up after the Christmas break.

"It is not to be missed as it will be a great fun filled night to catch up with all your friends before heading back to work next week,” she said.

"It is a family friendly night, with games for the kids as well as the adults.”

Players and spectators are welcome to turn up on the night, either in costume or not. However, prizes will be up for grabs for the best dressed.

Ms O'Keeffe said players don't need an organised team, any experience or clubs to take part.

"If you don't have a team that will be fine, we will pair you up on the night,” she said.

"No clubs? Don't worry we will find a few for you to use.

"Never played before? Doesn't matter, no one will be able to see you in the dark.”

Players are encouraged to take their own torch or headlight to see where they are walking throughout the night.

Ms O'Keeffe urges anyone interested to head to the golf club for a great family night out.

"It is a novel way to spend the evening, having a laugh and trying something different,” she said.

"The bar will be open, the atmosphere is fantastic, the playground area is great for the kids, and the view of the lit-up mountain is unbelievable.”

The game will cost $20 per person ($5 refunded on return of night golf ball), which includes one beer, wine, or softdrink prior to the game. The club is cash only, no EFTPOS.

A BBQ dinner will be available to purchase from 6.30pm, registration is open from 7pm with tee off after dark (around 7.30pm).

Head to Springsure to show off your golf skills or to enjoy a great night out.