At 4.20am QAS responded to reports of an incident at Kensington Matthew Deans
Police investigating 'hit and run', 29yo taken to hospital

Sarah Steger
14th Jul 2018 10:30 AM

A 29-YEAR-OLD man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after he was hit by a car early this morning.

At 4.20am Queensland Ambulance Service responded to reports of a traffic incident at Kensington.

A spokesman said paramedics found the man in a carpark, where he was complaining of chest pain "from being hit".

QAS assessed and treated the patient, who suffered only minor injuries, on scene before transporting him to hospital by ambulance.

The spokesman said the 29-year-old said he had been "walking along Johanna Bvd when he was struck".

It is alleged the driver of the car did not get out to check on the man, and continued driving.

Queensland Police Service are investigating.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

ambulance bundaberg hospital hit and run paramedics police queensland ambulance service
Bundaberg News Mail

