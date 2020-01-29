Menu
Offbeat

Man charged with being criminally annoying

by AMBER WILSON
29th Jan 2020 6:56 PM
A MAN has faced court charged with the rarely-seen criminal offence of "annoying a person" by allegedly calling a woman a "f...head" numerous times.

According to court documents, Hobart man Brady Leigh Macpherson, 25, allegedly annoyed the woman in Elizabeth St in Hobart's CBD on January 3 this year.

Mr Macpherson, of no fixed place of address, is also charged with contravening the conditions of a notice after he was found outside the State Library of Tasmania in Murray St on the same day after being directed by police to avoid the site.

According to the documents, Mr Macpherson faces a second contravening a notice charge and two counts of failing to comply with the directions of a police officer.

He is also accused of possessing cannabis on December 6 last year.

On Wednesday, Mr Macpherson was granted bail in the Hobart Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Reg Marron said: "Annoying a person - I haven't seen that before" in relation to the unusual charge.

Mr Macpherson is due to return to court on February 6 for plea.

