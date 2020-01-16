Man denies having sex with dog

A YOUNG South Hobart man has flagged he will fight allegations he had sexual intercourse with a dog in an upcoming Supreme Court trial.

Ammar Elnami, 21, appeared in the Hobart Magistrates Court via video link from Risdon Prison on Wednesday, with his lawyer entering a not guilty plea to one count of bestiality.

According to court documents, police allege that on September 15 last year, Mr Elnami had sex with a dog.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Robert Webster committed Mr Elnami to stand trial over the matter in the Supreme Court of Tasmania on March 16.

Mr Elnami also faces a host of summary charges, including possessing a laser pointer in a public place in Hobart on August 3 last year and stealing a bottle of Wild Turkey Longbranch bourbon worth $64.99 from the Gasworks 9/11 bottle shop on October 24.

He is accused by police of engaging in disorderly conduct on July 21 last year at Salamanca's Woobys Lane by "aggressively yelling, swearing and waving (his) arms around".

Mr Elnami is also charged with contravening a notice to not be found in the Hobart waterfront area when he was allegedly discovered on Morrison Street, Salamanca, at 12.25am on August 3.

He was charged again with contravening a notice to not be found in the Hobart waterfront area, but was allegedly found in the exclusion zone on October 12 at 12.45am.

Mr Elnami is also charged with attempting to escape lawful custody on the same day.

He also faces police allegations he breached bail conditions on October 23 by not reporting to the Hobart police station and again on December 12 by failing to appear in court.

He is also charged with unlawful possession of property, failing to comply with the directions of a police officer, possessing an opened or unsealed container of liquor in a public street and two other counts of stealing.

Mr Elnami will appear again in Hobart Magistrates Court on February 3 for all summary charges.