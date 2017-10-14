Hole-in-one for worthy charity

FUN DAY: The BUSHkids charity golf day is on today at the Emerald Golf Club.

FUN DAY: The BUSHkids charity golf day is on today at the Emerald Golf Club. Contributed

ROUND up your mates and join the community in putting for a good cause at the Emerald Golf Club later today.

Players will join in a day of fun and competition on the green to help raise funds and awareness for BUSHkids, a not for profit organisation providing primary health care to children and their families in rural Queensland communities.

The Royal Queensland Bush Children's Health Scheme builds capacity in local communities to identify and respond to children who are at risk of poor health, educational and social outcomes.

There is a high demand for speech and language therapy in the Central Highlands, and all funds raised from the charity golf day will go towards enabling BUSHkids to provide speech and language services for families to access at no cost.

The three-ball ambrose consists of a full 18-hole competition, giving competitors the chance to raise awareness for a good cause and win great prizes.

A total of 36 teams will be competing throughout the day and each registered player will receive a free Makita tool bag with a sleeve of Titleist Prov1 balls, a sausage sizzle and lunch.

Today being Friday the 13th, competitors are encouraged to have fun and dress up, with prizes given for the best dressed team and buggy.

Event organiser Doug Gray said funds raised would go straight back to the community.

"We want to raise money to pay for expenses to run the BUSHkids Emerald office,” he said.

"It will be a great, fun day out, and everyone should come along.”

Following the game at approximately 4pm, everyone is invited to attend an auction at the club with the chance to take home two great prizes, including two return flights to Brisbane with one nights accommodation and a set of Callaway golf clubs.