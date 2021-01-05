HOLIDAY FUN: 10+ activities across the Central Highlands

The festive season is behind us but the school holidays are still in full swing.

Keep your young ones entertained for the rest of the holidays with a range of activities for all ages across the region.

Blackwater and Bluff

Handball and pizza night – Thursday, January 7. This free activity runs at the Blackwater PCYC from 6pm to 8pm and is open to anyone aged six and above. Parent sign-in is required for all participants on entry.

Yeppoon Lagoon – Tuesday, January 12. Cool off and enjoy a day out at the Yeppoon Lagoon. Depart the Blackwater PCYC car park at 7am and return at 5pm. Participants need to take their own swimwear, as well as a hat, water bottle, sunscreen and a change of clothes. Lunch is included. This activity is restricted to participants aged 10 and above. Book online here.

Rocky Bowl and Leisure – Tuesday, January 19. Don’t miss two games of bowling and two games of laser tag at the Rockhampton Bowl and Leisure Centre at a reduced rate. The activity costs $20, with participants to leave the Blackwater PCYC car park at 8am, returning at 4pm. Participants must wear enclosed shoes or bring a pair of socks with them. This activity is restricted to participants aged 10 and above. Click here to book.

READ: Picturesque CQ swimming hole named ‘most-loved’ of 2020

Emerald

Free movies – Friday, January 8. Head to the Emerald Cinema Complex for a free screening. The Croods: A New Age (PG) will be screening at 6pm followed by WW84 (Wonder Woman 1984) (M) at 8pm. Bookings are essential for sessions with limited spaces available. Book here.

Pool party – Saturday, January 9. Cool off with an afternoon at the Emerald Aquatic Centre with free entry between 1pm to 4pm. Free entry will be available for all members of the community with a maximum of 400 entrants. Children under the age of 12 must be supervised by a parent or guardian and normal pool rules apply.

Create a dreamcatcher and wizard wand – Thursday, January 14 and Friday, January 15. Create an amazing dreamcatcher and/or a magical wizard wand, using wool, string and sticks at Open Your Art. This fun and creative workshop will inspire your young artist and spark their imagination. Places are strictly limited and only available for ages eight and above. The class costs $30 and will run at 10.30am on Thursday and 12.30pm on Friday. Message Open Your Art on Facebook to book.

Create a headband – Friday, January 15. Create a beautiful headband with ribbons, flowers and lots of other decorations at Open Your Art. The class costs $25 and runs from 10.30am for children aged eight and above. Places are limited so message Open Your Art on Facebook to book.

Games night – Friday, January 15. Head to Emerald Green Space for a free night of table tennis, pool, Nintendo, board games or just to simply hang out. The first session is for ages 11 to 14 and will run from 4-6pm. The second session is for ages 15 and over and will run from 6.30-8.30pm. Enjoy a night full of games at Emerald Green Space.

Rock art – Monday, January 18. Join the team at Emerald Green Space for a free Rock Art session. The first session will be held at 10am followed by session 2 at 11am. Limited spaces are available so bookings are essential.

READ: Emerald welcomes its first baby for 2021

Rolleston and Springsure

Kindness rocks – Monday, January 11. Head to the Rolleston Library for a free rock art session from 10am to 12pm. Spaces are limited for this sessions so bookings are essential to attend this activity. All materials will be provided.

Clay modelling – Wednesday, January 13. Enjoy a free clay modelling session at the Springsure Library from 10am to 12pm. Spaces are limited, so to ensure you can attend, please book online. All materials will be provided.

Pool party – Thursday, January 14. Cool off with a day out at the Rolleston Pool. Free entry will be available for all community members between 3pm and 5pm. Children under the age of 12 must be supervised by a parent or guardian and normal pool rules apply.