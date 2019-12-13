HOLIDAYS: 20+ activities to keep the children busy

SUMMER FUN: More than 20 activities for the children to enjoy these school holidays.

WILL you be staying in the Central Highlands these school holidays?

Here are a number of activities to keep children of all ages entertained in December and January.

December 13 & January 11 – Emerald pool and water slides

SLIDE down to the Emerald Aquatic Centre to kick start the summer school holidays. Enjoy free entry for all ages between 3.30pm and 5.30pm today, December 13. Have fun in the pool and on the water slides. There will also be a sausage sizzle available. Children under 12 years of age must be supervised by a guardian at all times.

December 14 – Capella Pool Party

SPLASH in to the Capella Aquatic Centre on December 14 for a fun, family day out. The pool party is free for all members of the community and includes a sausage sizzle. The event will be held from 11am to 1pm and will be a great way to kick start the holidays. This event is drug and alcohol free and normal pool rules apply. Children under 12 years of age must be supervised by a guardian at all times.

December 14 – Tieri Pool Party

THE pool fun will continue at the Tieri Aquatic Centre from 2-4pm on December 14. The event is free for all members of the community and also includes a sausage sizzle. Children under 12 years of age must be supervised by a guardian at all times.

Head to the Emerald Plaza shopping centre for a photo of your family with Santa and your pets.

December 14-15 – Photos with Santa

VISIT Santa and his elves at Emerald’s The Plaza and The Village shopping centres. Capture the moment on camera and receive a copy you can keep forever. Don’t forget to take along your furry friends who can also be included in your free prints on December 14 and 15 at the Plaza. Elves will also be giving out Christmas themed keyrings between 10am-1pm on December 16 and 24.

December 16 – Pool and pontoon day

ENJOY a day at the Blackwater Aquatic Centre on December 16 from 10am-3pm. This event is free entry for all members of the community and includes use of the inflatable pool pontoon. Children under 12 years of age must be supervised by a guardian at all times.

December 17 & January 20 – Bowling and laser tag

DON’T miss a trip to and from the Rockhampton Bowl and Leisure Centre on December 17 and January 20. It costs $20 per person and includes two games of ten pin bowling and one game laser tag included in the price. All participants are required to bring socks and additional money for food. This activity is restricted to participants aged 10 and above. To participate, fill in the permission form found here.

December 17 – Craft day at Emerald PCYC

GET creative these Christmas holidays at a craft day held at Emerald PCYC. Don’t miss one of the two sessions on December 17, from 10am-12pm or 2pm This activity is restricted to participants aged 10 and above.

Arts and crafts sessions to make your own Christmas decorations.

December 18-20 – Make your own Christmas stocking

HEAD to The Village Shopping Centre at Emerald to make your very own stocking to hang up this Christmas. The Felt Stocking Workshop will be held from Wednesday, December 18 through to Friday, December 20. Get creative this festive season and show off your hard work at home.

December 18 & January 8 – Food eating contest

GET ready to get messy these school holidays with a food eating contest. The competition will be held at the Emerald Skate Park from 3.30-5.30pm on December 18 and from 3.30-5pm on January 8. The event is free for all ages. Pizza and drinks will also be supplied free for all who attend. Participants are encouraged to wear a helmet during the event.

December 18 – Blackwater PCYC Inflatable Castle and Activities Day

ENJOY a day on the inflatable castle at Blackwater PCYC. The free event will be held from 10am to 3pm on December 18. Bookings are required. All ages are invited to enjoy the activities.

December 19 – Yeppoon Lagoon

COOL off with a trip to the Yeppoon Lagoon these school holidays. Children aged 10 and above have been invited to enjoy the day out on December 19 for $5 per person. The cost covers lunch and travel. It is recommended that participants pack additional money for snacks as well as swimwear and sun protection. They will leave from Blackwater at 7.30am and return at 5.30pm. Click here to book your spot and fill out the permission forms.

Blackwater PCYC will host a number of free events for students.

December 21-22 – Sewing ornament workshop

TAKE part in a Christmas Felt Sewing Ornament Workshop on Saturday, December 21, and Sunday, December 22 at Emerald. The Plaza shopping centre will host the creative workshop to teach children how to sew their own Christmas ornaments. Check out the Plaza Facebook page for more information, and for a chance to win prizes from Luv A Coffee, Fair Dinkum Meats and Coles.

January 6 – Capella Skate Park and Pizza Day

WELCOME the new year with a day out at the Capella Skate Park. The free event is being held from 4-6pm on January 6 to encourage students and friends to gather together over the break. Pizza and drinks will be supplied and all participants are encouraged to wear a helmet.

January 7 – Tieri Skate Park and Pizza Day

THE new year fun will move to Tieri Skate Park on January 7 from 4-6pm. Free pizza and drinks will be supplied for everyone who attends. Participants are encouraged to wear a helmet.

January 8 – Rollerskating

THE young ones are invited to enjoy a day of rollerskating at Blackwater PCYC on January 8. All those aged under 10 years can take to the arena from 9-11am. Ages 10 and over can join in from 1-3pm. The event is free but bookings are required.

January 9 – Cooberrie Wildlife Park and Kershaw Gardens

DON’T miss a trip to the Cooberrie Wildlife Park Yeppoon and a visit to Kershaw Gardens Park on January 9. The event is open to children aged 10 and above at a cost of $15 per person, which includes travel, entry cost and lunch. Students will leave Blackwater at 8am and return at 5pm. A transport schedule is available for this activity from multiple locations. Book your spot now.

January 10, 17 and 23 – Coal Centre movie sessions

SIT back and relax in the airconditioning this summer while you enjoy some time at the movies. Blackwater International Coal Centre is offering discounted sessions for everyone aged 25 and under. The 10am session on January 10, 17 and 23 will only cost $5 per person. Tickets can be purchased here. Please be at the Coal Centre at least 15 minutes before the start of the event.

Cool off at the local swimming pool.

January 13 – Blackwater PCYC Wet Activities Day

HAVE fun in the water at the Blackwater PCYC wet activities day on January 13. The free event is open to all ages and will include a range of wet and dry games. Bookings are required here. Swimwear and a change of clothes is recommended.

January 14 – Bluff Skate Park

LUNCH will be provided for children at the Bluff Skate Park on January 14 from 9am to 12pm. Enjoy a BBQ and a skate around the facilities with your family and friends. Drinks will also be supplied. No booking are required, unless transport from Blackwater is required. Participants are encouraged to wear a helmet during the event.

January 15 – Emerald PCYC Activities Day

DON’T miss a morning of fun activities at Emerald PCYC from 10am to 12pm on January 15. Activities will include laser tag, basketball and indoor court games. A free lunch will be provided for all children. Participants will also need wear enclosed shoes. This activity is restricted to participants aged 10 and above.

January 17 – Indoor movie night

RELAX and enjoy a movie night at Emerald PCYC. The free event will be held from 6-8pm on January 17.

January 21 – Duaringa outdoor movie night

SIT under the stars and watch a movie on the big screen. The free Duaringa outdoor movie night will be held from 6.30-9pm. Keep an eye out on Council’s website and Facebook page for more information.

January 22 – Remote control car day

REV up the engines and get ready for the remote control car day at Emerald. The free event will be held at the Emerald PCYC from 10am to 12pm on January 22. Keep an eye out on Council’s website and Facebook page for more information.

January 24 – Indoor Rock Climbing and Beach Games

HEAD to the Capricorn Coast Leadership Development Centre in Cooee Bay, Yeppoon for indoor rock climbing and beach games. This activity is delivered in partnership with Cap Coast Leadership Centre and will include a two hour instructed rock climbing session. Activity costs are $30 per person and cover the centre’s admission fees. This activity is restricted to participants aged 10 and above. Tickets can be booked here.

January 24 – Capella Movie Night

GRAB the popcorn and sit back for a free movie night at the Capella Cultural Centre. The free screening of Jumanji: The Next Level is open to everyone from 6pm on January 24. Bookings are essential by calling Les at the cultural centre on 07 4984 9300.